Tom Brady: I can see the end line now

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady can "see the end line now" but insisted he still has "a lot to left to do" as the veteran NFL superstar discussed retirement.

One of the most speculated questions around Brady is when he will retire, with the Patriots QB entering his 19th NFL season at the age of 41.

Brady has two years remaining on his contract and is slated to earn $14million, plus a $1m roster bonus, in each of the next two seasons.

The Patriots re-worked his contract during the offseason, making it heavy in incentives, adding $5m to his base salary for the 2018 campaign.

Brady – a five-time Super Bowl champion and four-time MVP – addressed how it feels to take the field at his age, but seemed to dance around the idea of retirement.

"The reality is, no matter how much you prepare, it can end at any moment with the wrong kind of hit," Brady said in an interview with TB12.

"I guess it's an interesting position to be in because I can see the end line now, but I still feel like I have a lot to play for, a lot left to do in my career, and a lot left in the tank. It's motivating to me to finish the right way — by being healthy and playing at a championship level."

Brady has spent his entire NFL career with New England, leading the Patriots to five Super Bowl wins.

He is coming off an MVP season in which he completed 66.3 per cent of his passes and threw 32 touchdowns to eight interceptions.

"I've had a lot of incredible support over the years, and I've been very lucky to play for the best organisation for my entire career," Brady added.

"We've come a long way to get to this point, and doing everything I can to keep that going and continuing to forge into uncharted territory for as long as we can is a big motivator for me. I want to help our team build on the standard we have set over many years.

"I love this game, and I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to go out and play every day at my age, and I want forge a path for others to do the same — if that's what they want!"