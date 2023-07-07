Tom Brady on a search for world's biggest Michigan football fan

It has been nearly a quarter century since Tom Brady called Ann Arbor home, but if his most recent social media post is any indication, his blood runs as maize and blue as it ever has.

Now retired (and it appears for good this time), Brady has more time on his hands and when he's not in the midst of Kim Kardashian dating rumors, he's often on social media — most recently to issue a challenge and search for the biggest Michigan football fan, in partnership with Autograph and MGoBlog.

"The University of Michigan, my alma mater, holds a very special place in my heart. Without a doubt, it shaped the football player I became and the man I am today," Brady said in a video. "Around this time every year, I get really excited about the upcoming season, I see all the maize and blue supporters fill up the Big House 112,000 strong every Saturday in Ann Arbor.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"They’re the best fans in sports, in my humble opinion, so this got me thinking: Of the millions of Wolverines supporters around the globe, we’ve got tens of millions, who is the biggest fan? I’m up there, but I think there’s a lot of you guys who are up there that beat me and you’ve got a chance to prove it. Prove your Michigan football fandom and see where you stack up against everyone else."

Brady spent four seasons at U-M (1995-99), going 40-9 with the Wolverines including 20-5 as a starter in his final two seasons. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound California native completed 61.9% of his passes (395-for-638) for 30 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

A two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention, there was little sign he'd become the most decorated quarterback in NFL history and one of the greatest winners across all sports when he was selected No. 199 overall in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft.

Advertisement

"Do you sing ‘The Victors’ in the shower? I do," Brady admitted. "Have you been at every home game since ’95? I haven’t. Do you know what wide receiver caught my first ever college completion? Autograph and our new friends at MGoBlog are aiming to find out, so head on over there, mgoblog.com, and put your Michigan fandom to the test. Go Blue."

When he called it quits in February, Brady was the NFL's all-time leader in several categories.

Wins: 251.

Pro Bowls: 15.

Super Bowl wins: 7.

Super Bowl MVP awards: 5.

Completions: 7,753.

Attempts: 12,050.

Yards Passing: 89,214.

Passing Touchdowns: 649.

As he said, his development at Michigan played a big part in that, which is why he's proud to share his school pride.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Tom Brady has a question for Michigan football fans