Tom Brady and Sean Payton to the Dolphins conspiracy reeks of mutual tampering | You Pod to Win the Game
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Tampa Bay BuccaneersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and NFL Media’s Jim Trotter discuss the developing conspiracy theories and stories coming to light on the plan that never came to fruition with Tom Brady and Sean Payton joining the Miami Dolphins. Was there mutual tampering involved? Did the Brian Flores lawsuit end any chance of Brady and Payton ending up in Miami this season? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.