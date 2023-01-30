Tom Brady and Sean Payton with the Commanders?

It’s no secret Sean Payton wants to coach again. He’s already interviewed with multiple teams in this cycle yet remains employed by FOX while under contract with the Saints.

It’s also no secret that Payton wants a franchise quarterback if he lands a job.

What if that franchise quarterback was Tom Brady? And what if that team was the Washington Commanders?

Yes, the thought sounds outlandish for many reasons, but current ESPN analyst and former NFL head coach Rex Ryan sees this as a possibility.

“Here’s a crazy one, but I’m telling ya, watch the Washington Commanders in this,” Ryan said Sunday during ESPN’s Countdown show discussing Brady’s future. One of his co-hosts responds with, “huh?”

Ryan then explains why he sees this as a possibility.

“Well, because, here’s why,” Ryan says. “This is why I say it could happen. There’s a strong possibility that there’s going to be a change in ownership. Alright, and when that happens, these owners aren’t tied into that coach. And to me, I can see Sean Payton and Tom Brady; we talk about Miami. Miami contacted Brady, it was going to be that marriage of those two. I could possibly see that down the road if he doesn’t sign with the Raiders immediately. I could see this as a possibility.”

Ok, it’s certainly crazy.

A lot would need to happen for Ryan’s fantasy to come true. First, a new owner would need to be in place before the new league year, which is far from a guarantee. Secondly, the Commanders would need to fire head coach Ron Rivera and his staff and hire Payton and a staff of his choosing.

Do you think Dan Snyder is footing that bill as he is supposedly heading out the door?

Perhaps you could revisit this scenario or part of this scenario one year from now, but Washington fans shouldn’t expect Peyton or Brady in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire