Tom Brady says he won’t join Fox Sports until 2024

.@TomBrady tells @ColinCowherd on @FS1 that he will start his broadcast career with FOX in the Fall of 2024. pic.twitter.com/rckDnIVeQO — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 6, 2023

It looks like NFL fans will have to wait another year to see Tom Brady in the booth.

Appearing on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd, the former (yep, still hurts) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said he won’t be starting his analyst career with Fox Sports until the fall of 2024.

Brady reportedly has a 10-year deal worth $375 million waiting for him at Fox, after he announced last week that he would be retiring “for good” after a legendary 23-year career in the NFL.

So, Greg Olsen is safe on the “A” team for another year.

List

Who should replace Tom Brady as the Bucs' QB?

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire