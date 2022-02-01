Tom Brady says he’s undecided on retirement: ‘Still going through the process’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has not decided about retirement contract to the reports from the weekend that he’d decided he was done playing in the NFL.

Following the reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that Brady was done playing, the NFL world began to reflect upon his tremendous career, with 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl wins. But it’s not impossible he’ll play a 23rd season. He genuinely seems to be mulling another year in the NFL. This weekend after the reports of his retirement decision, he went so far as to call Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht to tell them he was undecided.

“I’m still going through the process I said I was going through. … When the time’s right, I’ll be ready to make a decision one way or the other,” Brady said during an appearance on his “Let’s Go” podcast on Monday night. He added: “I am trying to make a great decision for me and my family.”

Surely, it’s a tough call for the quarterback who has said he’ll play until he sucks — and that he’ll at least make it to 45 years old. He neither sucks nor is 45. He turns 45 in August.

