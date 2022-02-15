Tom Brady says he’s ‘super content and happy’ with retirement decision

Retired quarterback Tom Brady tamped down the conversation that he might someday return to the NFL.

Brady had previously said he’d “never say never” to a return to the NFL. That opened the door for speculation, especially with Brady’s close friends suggesting they didn’t believe the quarterback was really done.

During an appearance on his podcast, “Let’s Go!” Brady addressed his thoughts on his retirement decision.

“I’m super content and happy with how I feel in my decision,” he said. “All you can do is take it day by day, nothing’s promised for us. I’m gonna do things I really enjoy and spend time with people that I really enjoy spending time with. So the future is bright. I look forward to the opportunities that are ahead and I look forward to speaking with everyone again next year.”

Brady decided to call it a career earlier this offseason with an announcement on Instagram. He won seven Super Bowl championships — six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time.

