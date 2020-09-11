Tom Brady says sex with wife Gisele Bündchen is not part of his game day warm-up

Tom Brady has revealed that his pre-game ritual does not include having sex with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared the detail about the couple’s relationship on Thursday during an episode of Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert.

"I'm going to ask a single Howard Stern-esque question," Shepard began. "And that is, do you make love to your wife on a game day or is that off the table?

“Be honest,” he added.

The question prompted Brady to laugh before responding: “Oh man, that’s probably off the table.”

The professional football player then clarified that that doesn’t mean it’s never happened before, but that the lead up to a game usually isn’t the time to be intimate with his wife of 11 years.

“I wouldn’t say it’s probably never happened, but I don’t think that would be the moment,” he said, laughing while adding: “That wouldn’t be my pre-game warm-up.”

Brady’s admission comes after the couple, who are parents to son Benjamin Rein, 10, daughter Vivian Lake, seven, and Brady’s son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 12, from a previous relationship, celebrated their 11-year anniversary in February.

“The first slide is where we met and the second slide is what we’ve become,” the NFL player captioned two photos of the Victoria’s Secret model on Instagram to mark the occasion.

“You have always been the one to hold us up and you love us the way no one else can. And we love you so much in return. Happy Anniversary Love of my Life.”

