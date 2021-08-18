Tom Brady says Ryan Tannehill not target of free agency frustration

Brady eliminates Tannehill as source of free agency frustration originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Ryan Tannehill was the winning quarterback in Tom Brady's final start in a New England Patriots uniform in January 2020.

However salty Brady may have been after the game, a 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card round, he apparently didn't harbor ill will toward Tannehill once he hit free agency a few months later.

Brady reacted to the lukewarm interest he received in free agency on a promo for HBO's "The Shop" in June by stating, "One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. 'I was thinking, you’re sticking with that motherf-----?" But Tannehill apparently can be crossed off the list of possible "motherf-----" candidates.

In a video shared by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times ahead of Saturday's preseason game between the Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady insisted he wasn't referring to Tannehill.

Tom Brady says Titans’ QB Ryan Tannehill wasn’t that ‘Mfer’ a team was sticking with rather than signing him as a free agent last year. pic.twitter.com/anKcu2Cuoy — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 18, 2021

"I like Ryan a lot," Brady said. "I really like competing against him a lot, he’s beaten me quite a few times."

Tannehill, who made the Pro Bowl for the first time as a member of the Titans in 2019, fared better than most against Brady while with the Miami Dolphins by going 4-6 in their head-to-head matchups.

The plot now thickens as to who that motherf----- in question was, with candidates such as Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears, Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders and, yes, Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers, still out there as reasonable possibilities.