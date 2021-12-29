Tom Brady says NFL issued a warning after he threw his tablet

Tom Brady has a penchant for destroying electronics, and the NFL doesn’t like it.

Brady’s toss of a Microsoft Surface during the 9-0 loss to the Saints in Week 15 went viral and became a popular GIF. It also drew the attention — and apparently annoyance — of the NFL, which has had a multi-million-dollar sponsorship deal with Mircrosoft since 2013.

“I did get a warning from the NFL,” Brady said with a chuckle on his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray on SiriusXM. “I can’t throw another Surface or else I get fined. Imagine that. Imagine that.”

Brady apologized for destroying the device, which occurred out of frustration after an interception.

“I won’t throw another Surface,” Brady said. “Although I think it was pretty good marketing for the Surface at the end of the day. I think it worked out pretty well for them.”

Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson tweeted, and then deleted, a humorous response after the third shutout of Brady’s career: “Hey @Microsoft @surface, can y’all send me a new Surface Tablet? I need to give it to a friend who broke his. Thank you and Merry Christmas.”

Microsoft Support responded: “We’ve reviewed the tape and while we don’t recommend throwing your @surface (even if your friend holds the NFL record for career completions), here are some tips on caring for your Surface.”

