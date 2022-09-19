Tom Brady says Mike Evans’ 1-game suspension is ‘ridiculous’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans came to his quarterback’s defense Sunday, and he’ll be missing next week’s game because of it.

Evans was suspended one game for his role in a fight that broke out during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints. The Pro Bowl wide receiver took issue with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who had exchanged heated words with Tom Brady and shoved Leonard Fournette in the face.

After knocking Lattimore off his feet, Evans was ejected from the game, as was Lattimore.

In his weekly “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady responded to Evans’ suspension, which he clearly doesn’t agree with (via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times):

Brady (on his podcast) on Evans' suspension: "I don't think it deserved any type of suspension; I think that's ridiculous. Hopefully we can move past it, and get to a better place." — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) September 19, 2022

Tampa Bay is already banged up at wide receiver, so losing Evans for Sunday’s home opener against the Green Bay Packers isn’t an ideal scenario for Brady and the Bucs offense, which has scored just one touchdown in each of their two games so far this season.

