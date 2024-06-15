Tom Brady says he’ll ‘cut it loose’ in broadcasting booth

Those who are excited for former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to be in the broadcasting booth may be in for a real treat when that time comes.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion promises to be open and honest with his takes, even if it means criticizing a player.

“I got ya. Don’t worry, baby, I’m on it. Next year, you might say, ‘Tom, tone it down, man. You’re being a jerk out there. Let these guys grow and develop,'” said Brady, during an appearance on NFL Network’s “The Insiders.”

The media version of Brady breaking down games and critiquing performances is something fans haven’t seen yet. So it will be a shift from the norm.

“Next year you might say, Tom, tone it down man, you’re being a jerk out there.”@TomBrady promises to cut it loose on TV. 📺📱💻 Full interview from The Insiders is available on-demand now: https://t.co/RV7mRM3S0M pic.twitter.com/1RLfoBfV6y — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 14, 2024

Brady has been a busy man over the past couple of months.

From participating in his own Netflix roast special to getting inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, it’s been quite the ride for the legendary quarterback.

Now, he is beginning to set his sights on the start of his broadcasting career. He already has a lucrative deal in place with FOX Sports that starts in the fall.

If Brady the announcer is anywhere near as good as Brady the football player, we could be in for some fun television.

