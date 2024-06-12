Tom Brady Says His Kids Are Excited to Be Back in Boston for His Patriots Hall of Fame Induction (Exclusive)

The former Pats quarterback, who is also launching a funny new Hertz commercial tomorrow, says he's been taking a walk down memory lane with his kids as he prepares for his Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony tonight

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty (L-R) Tom Brady with kids Vivian, Benjamin and Jack

Tom Brady is digging being back in Boston for his June 12 induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony tonight — and he says his kids are happy about it too.

"We've got the big event tonight, so I'm trying to get them fed and to see their friends," he says of wrangling everything before the ceremony, which will stream on Patriots.com starting at 5:30 p.m. "There's always something going on [with the kids]!" he adds with a laugh.

He says they're all happy to be in the Northeast, especially this time of year. "Boston was home for us for 20 something years," says Brady, who also just worked his comedic chops for a new commercial for Hertz's "Let's Go" campaign today.

"The kids were born literally three blocks from where we're staying. They keep saying, 'Dad we want to go back and see our old house!' " he says. "I'm like, we don't own the house anymore! We can't just go knock on their door!"

However, his trip to Beantown will be brief — later tonight, he says he and the fam are flying to Paris to watch the Hertz Team JOTA race at the La Mans. (The car number is also Brady's famous 12!)

"The leadership team at Hertz, they're great friends of mine and we've been doing a lot of these fun things together," he says. (His latest ad for the company shows Brady as an analyst for the Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty program, directing people how to skip the counter lines, choose their own cars and earn points towards future rentals.)

He says he can't wait for Le Mans. "It's a huge event, and so historical," he says. "This is a road race, but hundreds of thousands of people roll up to the stadium. It's insane. You don't realize how big it is until you get over there."

As much as he's looking forward to it, it's hard not to reminisce while he's in his former hometown.

"I've just got a lot of great memories, and had such great relationships here," he says of Boston. "I mean, I drove into town last night and I was like, wow. I had amazing two decades here, so this city was just a great part of my life. I'm not taking [being here] for granted."

Steven Ryan/Getty Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots warms up on the sidelines before returning to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2019

As for tonight's event, he says he doesn't fully know what to expect.

"Last night we had a cool celebration and then tonight there's a whole production," he says of the ceremony taking place at Gillette Stadium. Comedian Bill Burr is expected to open the show, and 100 of Brady's past teammates are expected to be there, including Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski.

Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Tom Brady

"They haven't told me a lot of the details, but I've been working on what I want to say. It's just a lot of ground to cover!" he says, adding, "It'll be a really nice night, and really fun for my family."



Read the original article on People.