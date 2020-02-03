Tom Brady says 'I'm not going anywhere' during Hulu Super Bowl 2020 ad

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots aren't playing in the Super Bowl this year for the first time since Feb. 7, 2016, when the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos squared off in Super Bowl 50.

But with one single tweet, Brady once again stole the spotlight during Super Bowl Week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rumors of Brady ramped up. All of Twitter was trying to decipher if Brady was walking towards the field or away from it. Truth be told, he of course was walking towards more money.

The tweet was a preview for a Hulu advertisement that Brady was featured in as the 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs battled on the field in Super Bowl LIV.

The ending of the ad, however, can keep rumors swirling. As it came to a close, Brady said, "I'm not going anywhere."

This could be a message to Patriots fans, or it can just be another reminder that he isn't retiring despite being 42 years old. If Brady, who is set to become a free agent this offseason, doesn't re-sign with the Patriots, the Las Vegas Raiders plan to pursue him when free agency opens March 18, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing league sources.

However, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that the Patriots are intent on keeping Brady and are willing to pay him over $30 million per season to stay in New England.

Story continues

[RELATED: AB claims he wants to apologize to NFL teams for behavior]

Brady and Raiders coach Jon Gruden are said to have a strong relationship, and the QB was seen talking to Raiders owner Mark Davis at UFC 246 in Las Vegas last month. Brady's 4,057 yards were his fewest where he played all 16 games since 2010. His 60.8 completion percentage also was his lowest since 2013 and 24 TD passes were his lowest total since 2006.

While his numbers are down and his age is going up, there is no doubt Brady would be huge for ticket sales in the Raiders' first season in Las Vegas. Buckle up, rumors won't stop until Brady signs a new contract.

Tom Brady says 'I'm not going anywhere' during Hulu Super Bowl 2020 ad originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area