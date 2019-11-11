Tom Brady says he's still not over Super Bowl LII loss to Eagles

It’s been 92 weeks since the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, and Tom Brady is still mad about it. Brady revealed Monday that he’s still not over that loss, according to WEEI.

The two teams will play each other for the first time since Super Bowl LII on Sunday. While making his usual Monday radio appearance in Boston, Brady was asked how long it took for him to get over the Super Bowl defeat.

The 42-year-old Brady said he’s still grappling with it. “You assume I’m over it? Come on now," Brady told WEEI. "That’s a lot of mental scar tissue from that year. That was a tough game.”

It’s not as if the Patriots have continued to struggle since that loss. The team bounced back to win the Super Bowl the following year.

Still, Brady’s answer gives provides some insight into his competitive nature. Despite all his success, he’s still bothered by one loss.

Brady will have his chance to get revenge on the Eagles on Sunday. Given how long the Super Bowl LII loss has stuck with Brady, he should have even more motivation than usual to dismantle the opposing team.

With the Eagles desperately trying to keep pace in the NFC East, that’s a scary thought.

