Tom Brady would trade two Super Bowl rings to beat Giants and go undefeated in 2007

Tom Brady shakes hands with Eli Manning

Tom Brady will be back once again in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fresh off collecting his seventh Super Bowl ring last season.

But even he has to admit that he would trade a couple of those Super Bowl rings just to reverse the outcome of Super Bowl XLII between the Patriots and Giants.

“I would,” Brady said via NFL’s Draft-A-Thon. “… Let’s be real.”



As history tells it, the Patriots were 18-0 heading into the game and were heavy favorites to defeat the Giants, a team that made it into the playoffs as a Wild Card and caught fire all the way to the big game. But Eli Manning’s elusiveness in the pocket, David Tyree’s helmet catch and Plaxico Burress’ perfect fade route ended that immaculate season late in the fourth quarter.

For Giants fans, it was the playoff run of a lifetime that ended in pure joy. Obviously, things were different for Brady.

Of course, the Giants have gone 2-0 against Brady in the Super Bowl, collecting another win in Super Bowl XLVI with yet another fourth-quarter comeback fueled by a clutch Manning and solid defense.

This isn’t the first time Brady has made comments about the Giants taking him down in the past. But at the end of the day, the arguable greatest quarterback of all time is still carving up NFL defenses and proving he can get it done, especially after such a convincing win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl just a few months ago.