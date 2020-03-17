Tom Brady says goodbye to New England

After 20 years, Tom Brady is leaving New England.

Brady posted on Instagram today that he is planning to leave the Patriots and sign with another team in free agency.

“I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career,” Brady wrote.

Brady thanked the Patriots’ fans for their support through the years.

“I wanted to say thank you to all of the incredible fans and Patriots supporters,” Brady wrote. “MA has been my home for twenty years. It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England.”

Brady said nothing that indicated he has any hard feelings toward the Patriots.

“To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization. I want to say thank you for the past twenty years,” Brady wrote.

What we don’t know now is what Brady’s next stop will be. He could sign with a new team as soon as tomorrow.

