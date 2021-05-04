Tom Brady says he’d trade two rings for Super Bowl XLII win

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Benton
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tom Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, but all of that success has not satisfied him. In fact, it may never satisfy him because the one he truly wanted is the one that got away.

During the NFL draft-a-thon over the weekend, Brady revealed that he’d happily trade not one, but two of his seven Lombardi Trophies if it meant he could go back in time and win Super Bowl XLII, securing perfection for the New England Patriots.

“Would you be willing to trade two Super Bowl rings to win that one Super Bowl?” Shannon Sharpe asked Brady.

“I would,” Brady said without hesitation.

Brady and the Patriots, of course, fell in dramatic fashion to Eli Manning and the New York Giants, 17-14, in what many would argue is the greatest Super Bowl ever played and easily the greatest upset in league history.

It is something that has haunted Brady for years and he’s never been shy about admitting it.

“That 2007 game is one my least favorite football memories, probably because I had a lot of you on top of me, with grass hanging off my back,” Brady told retired Giants Osi Umenyiora in February. “You guys had a great defense. You guys deserved to win.”

The Patriots, who had barely hung on to defeat the Giants in Week 17 to go 16-0 that season, entered the game as 12-point favorites. Precious few gave the 10-6 Giants, who only made the playoffs as a wildcard team, a chance to win.

But that’s why they play the game. Unexpected things can happen at any moment and for the remainder of Brady’s life, he will be known as the Greatest of All-Time with that one (really, two) glaring Super Bowl defeat at the hands of Tom Coughlin, Manning and Big Blue.

Brady is a legend and there will never be any denying it, but the Giants were legend killers at the time and that can never be taken away from them.

Related

Kevin Gilbride: Steve Smith a major factor in Giants winning Super Bowl XLII

Justin Tuck recalls emotional post-Super Bowl XLII moment with Michael Strahan

Tom Brady admits Super Bowl XLII is his 'least favorite football memory'

Eli Manning: Tom Brady still bothered by Super Bowl XLII loss

Recommended Stories

  • Tom Brady would trade two Super Bowl rings for a perfect season

    Patriots quarterback Tom Brady owns seven Super Bowl rings, but he came up just short on the one accomplishment he really wanted: A perfect season. Brady acknowledged during the NFL’s draft-a-thon that he would trade two of his Super Bowl rings to have finished a perfect season in 2007, when the Patriots went 16-0 in [more]

  • David Andrews 'excited' about new-look Patriots roster entering 2021

    The New England Patriots roster has undergone significant changes since the end of last season, and that has one of the team's captains pretty fired up.

  • Report: Luke Kuechly no longer scouting for the Panthers

    Former Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly’s scouting career didn’t last through an entire NFL draft. Kuechly resigned “a few weeks ago,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The Panthers hired him as a pro scout June 4. Kuechly, 30, made the All-Pro team five times in eight seasons as a linebacker with the Panthers. He considered [more]

  • Davante Adams’ social media posts hint at Aaron Rodgers leaving Green Bay

    Packers wide receiver Davante Adams appears to be growing concerned about the very real possibility that he has caught his last pass from Aaron Rodgers. Adams obliquely addressed the situation surrounding Rodgers on social media today, making clear that he is well aware of the reports that Rodgers no longer wants to play in Green [more]

  • Ex-NFL star Marshawn Lynch lists waterfront CA estate for $5.2 million. Have a look

    The home has breathtaking views from nearly every room.

  • Fact check: Claims on Biden banning use of 'Wuhan virus' to describe COVID-19 missing context

    Social media posts that claim an executive order has banned federal use of "Wuhan virus" and similar terms to describe COVID-19 are missing context.

  • Terry Bradshaw on Aaron Rodgers: “Him being upset shows me how weak he is”

    The new TB12’s experiences in Tampa surely have influenced the desire of Aaron Rodgers to find a new football team. The original TB12 has some thoughts on the matter. “With him being that upset shows me how weak he is,” Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw said Monday in an appearance with Moose and Maggie [more]

  • Tony Khan on Tim Tebow: ‘Urban believes he can really help us’

    Tony Khan understands that the Jags need help at tight end, which is why he's be open to Urban Meyer's decision to work out Tim Tebow.

  • Grading all 32 NFL skill-position players post-draft: The Bucs run this show

    With the draft complete and most NFL rosters set ahead of the season, Matt Harmon dishes out a grade for every teams' skill position group.

  • Crist's run for Florida governor complicates Democrats' House prospects

    A Florida congressman's decision to run for governor Tuesday put another Democratic U.S. House of Representatives seat at risk, as the party braces for possibly losing the majority next year and with it the ability to pass President Joe Biden's agenda. Representative Charlie Crist, elected in 2016 to what previously had been a Republican-held seat, on Tuesday launched a challenge to Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, seen as a contender for his party's presidential nomination in 2024. Crist joined an exodus of prominent House Democrats from competitive districts as the party fights to keep its narrow six-seat majority in next year's midterm congressional elections.

  • Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose receive $30m offers from Saudi 'Super League' in threat to Ryder Cup

    Many of golf’s biggest names including world No 1 Dustin Johnson and England’s Justin Rose have received contracts worth up to $100m to take part in a breakaway ‘World Tour’ that has forced them to choose between Saudi money and the PGA Tour and perhaps even The Masters and Ryder Cup. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monagan on Tuesday night warned the would-be rebels that they face an instant suspension and a lifetime ban. The mandatory players meeting here at Quail Hollow fell silent as the audience took in the seismic consequences. While the majority considered the Premier Golf League to be dead in the water after significant Tour efforts to kill the idea, Telegraph Sport can reveal that formal offers worth $30m to $50m up front are being mulled over by 11 players, including - alongside Johnson and Rose - Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott and Rickie Fowler. Phil Mickelson has purportedly been offered $100m as the de facto head of the rebels. So, despite the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy - the Northern Irishman who last year declared his opposition to the F1-type scheme - the Saudis are not taking “no” for an answer and have indicated they are intending to start their circuit in September 2022.

  • Patriots refrain from signing undrafted free agents, for now

    When the draft ends, NFL teams commence a land rush for undrafted rookies. This year, the Patriots have not participated in what otherwise is a knee-jerk ritual. Mike Reiss of ESPN.com explains the reasons for the decision to wait. First, uncertainty regarding the pandemic has prompted the Patriots to remain at 82 players on the [more]

  • Backseat Drivers: Which winless driver is most surprising?

    Alex Weaver welcomes Austin Dillon and Paul Swan on this week's episode of Backseat Drivers to debate which winless driver is most surprising this season -- Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott or Denny Hamlin.

  • Pocono will open stands to full capacity for NASCAR weekend in June

    Pocono becomes the second NASCAR track to announce it will have full capacity this summer.

  • Daniel Cormier: Jon Jones deserves better pay from UFC but not Conor McGregor money

    Daniel Cormier thinks Jon Jones should be well compensated to fight Francis Ngannou, but not as much as the UFC's biggest star.

  • A U-M Player Consistently Showing Up As A 1st-Round Pick In '22 Mock Drafts

    One Michigan football player in particular is already being projected as a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft...

  • Red Sox' Chris Sale hits 'great milestone' in Tommy John rehab

    Chaim Bloom says that Chris Sale threw off the mound briefly for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery.

  • Marcus Peters: Rams getting rid of me, trading for Jalen Ramsey was disrespectful

    The Rams traded cornerback Marcus Peters to the Ravens in the middle of the 2019 season, and Peters still has a problem with how that all went down. On the same day the Rams traded Peters, they traded for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and Peters says he considers it a slap in the face that the [more]

  • German linebacker Aaron Donkor allocated to Seahawks

    German linebacker Aaron Donkor has been allocated to the Seattle Seahawks via the NFL's International Player Pathway Program.

  • Knicks' Julius Randle named April's Eastern Conference Player of the Month

    Julius Randle has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month, the NBA announced, after helping lead the Knicks to an 11-4 record during April.