Tom Brady says broadcast career will begin in 2024, ending speculation about FOX lineup

Tom Brady will begin his broadcast career with FOX Sports in 2024, the quarterback said during an interview on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd.

Prior to coming out of retirement for the 2022 season, Brady agreed to a 10-year, $375 million contract that would allow him to become the network's No. 1 color analyst as soon as he was ready to leave the field for the booth.

As soon as Brady announced his retirement Wednesday, which the seven-time Super Bowl champion said was "for good," the immediate question was whether Brady would be in the broadcast booth this year.

Instead, it appears Brady will take a sabbatical before entering the next chapter of his football life.

"It's going to be a great opportunity for me to really take some time, and catching up on other parts of my life that need some time and energy," Brady said.

Will Tom Brady take Greg Olsen's job at FOX?

There was speculation Brady's retirement could force former NFL tight end Greg Olsen out of his role as the network's No. 1 color analyst in 2023, but FOX now has a full season to decide how to proceed. Olsen has drawn great reviews from fans this season and will call Super Bowl 57 with Kevin Burkhardt on play-by-play.

Burkhardt and Olsen have been rated highly in their first season atop FOX's lineup following the departure of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to ESPN's Monday Night Football.

It remains to be seen how FOX's NFL lineup will shake out when Brady joins the fold.

Could Tom Brady still play in 2023?

Theoretically, yes. Brady left the door open by pushing off his TV commitments for a full season.

Cowherd asked Brady whether a return to the NFL in 2023 was possible.

"I know in my heart how I feel," Brady said. "I put it out on the field for 23 years and I'm super proud of what's been accomplished. I feel like I've given a lot, gained a lot, learned a lot. Life is about exciting things ahead, too.

"I look forward to what's ahead."

If Brady really does stay retired, how he plans to spend his time in 2023 before his broadcast deal begins remains to be seen.

