Tom Brady says another un-retirement is off the table due to parents, kids: 'They'd kill me'

Even at 46 years old and nearly a year removed from his last NFL game, there are probably still a few teams that would add Tom Brady to their roster if given the chance.

Once again, those teams should not hold their breath.

The New York Patriots legend delivered his latest denial of a possible un-retirement on the latest episode of his "Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" podcast, at the prompting of his guest, YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson.

The topic came up when Donaldson accurately joked the best thing he could do to juice his appearance's numbers would be to get Brady to say he was coming out of retirement. Brady responded bluntly:

"I am not coming out of retirement."

When Donaldson suggested they could still tease the episode by previewing the sound bite with the "not" removed — Donaldson is nothing if not focused on making numbers bigger — Brady responded by saying even a tease would spark a backlash in his own family:

"I can't tease that. My parents would call, my kids would call. They'd kill me. I wouldn't be around by tonight ... As I said, you're only allowed one un-retirement. And I've used it up."

That's all in line with what we've heard from Brady since he hung up his cleats for a second time after last season. Brady also has obstacles for a return beyond a potentially furious family, most notably that would force him to pause, or even end, his effort to buy an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tom Brady isn't coming back, to the Patriots, the Jets, or anywhere else. We're pretty sure, at least. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brady has still had fun with the idea in the past, though, even as rumors remain about the effects of his first un-retirement on his personal life. He's still spending time with his kids in true retirement, though they are apparently more interested in his guest:

"At this point, I'm just looking forward to being in more of your videos because my kids don't think I'm s***," Brady said. "At the end of the day, Jimmy's the one that, you know, he's got their attention. So if he tells them to do something, he's got a lot more influence than I do."

If anything, it sounds like we are much more likely to see Brady in a MrBeast video than playing in the NFL again.