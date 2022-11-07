Tom Brady saves Bucs’ season with last-second TD to beat Rams, 16-13

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers broke a three-game losing streak Sunday with a 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, thanks to a vintage game-winning drive from Tom Brady and the offense in the final minute.

Brady took over on his own 40-yard line with 44 seconds left and no timeouts, marching his group down the field with multiple clutch receptions from wide receiver Scotty Miller and rookie tight end Cade Otton. The GOAT finished it off with a one-yard touchdown pass to Otton with nine seconds left to seal the comeback win.

Sunday’s win marks Tampa Bay’s first over the Rams during the Brady era, and avenges last year’s playoff loss in the divisional round.

Brady finished the game with 280 yards through the air, completing 36 of his 58 passes, and extending his streak of 373 consecutive pass attempts without an interception.

The game-winning drive was the 55th of Brady’s legendary career, breaking a tie with Peyton Manning for the most in NFL history.

Otton and Miller finished the game as Tampa Bay’s leading receivers, combining for 121 yards on 12 receptions, along with the game-winning score.

Tampa Bay’s defense also delivered a strong performance, holding Matthew Stafford and company in check for most of the night, and getting clutch stops in the fourth quarter when they needed them most. Outside of a 69-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Cooper Kupp in the first half, the Rams offense managed just 137 yards of total offense the rest of the game.

The Bucs improve to 4-5 on the year with the win, and reclaim first-place in the NFC South thanks to a tie-breaker over the 4-5 Atlanta Falcons. The defending Super Bowl champion Rams drop to 3-5 with the loss.

