The Tom Brady to San Francisco possibility keeps gathering steam

Four weeks ago tomorrow, I threw out a “what if?” scenario involving Tom Brady and the 49ers. Setting aside the question of whether the 49ers have interest in Brady, what happens if Brady has interest in them?

It’s an intriguing discussion, given that Brady has won six Super Bowls and that his former understudy, underutilized for much of the postseason after throwing an interception and two other potential picks against the Vikings, had Emmanuel Sanders wide open for a potential touchdown late in Super Bowl LIV and missed him. But with no real steam linking the two, and with the 49ers saying all the right things about Jimmy Garoppolo, I forgot about it.

Then came more recent developments, with Deion Sanders talking about Brady to San Fran on Sunday and Peter King writing about it on Monday and Simms and me kicking it around on Monday and Tom Curran giving real credence to the 49ers as an alternative to what otherwise seems to be a Patriots or Titans proposition for Brady. Next comes Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, who reports in response to Curran’s Tuesday comments that he “might be onto something.”

And that really would be something.

We’ll know something more about it within the next two weeks. On March 18, free agency begins. Before then, Brady either will or won’t re-sign with the Patriots. If he doesn’t, there’s a chance Brady could indeed be going home to the Bay Area. Which would definitely constitute chaos — and which would be one of the biggest stories the NFL has ever seen.

