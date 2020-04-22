Tom Brady in San Francisco? 49ers GM says team discussed pursuing QB in free agency

After an extended free agency saga, Tom Brady is the new starting quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (with Rob Gronkowski in tow).

Brady landing with Bucs almost seemed like a process of elimination as teams rumored to be interested in him slowly bowed out, but one team in particular presented an intriguing possibility: Brady’s hometown San Francisco 49ers.

While Brady-to-the-Niners speculation never quite got off the ground, Niners general manager John Lynch said the team at least considered it.

Niners considered bringing in Brady after Super Bowl loss

During an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Tuesday, Lynch said that when Brady hit the market, he talked about pursuing the future Hall of Famer with head coach Kyle Shanahan.

While there was some reported buzz around the idea, Lynch makes it sound like the team never ended up approaching Brady.

From ESPN:

"When you're talking about one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time with Tom Brady, of course you're going to have some internal discussion," Lynch told Eisen. "And then you hear rumors that hey, he'd like to come home, that kind of thing. "So of course Kyle and I have discussions. We're always into getting better, so you always look at everything, especially a situation like that. But within a day or two, Kyle and I looked at each other and said, 'You know what, we really like what we have in Jimmy.' We love everything that he brings and we really believe it's a long-term answer. I would tell you we're more convinced than ever about who our quarterback is in Jimmy Garoppolo."

Lynch added that he and Shanahan kept Jimmy Garoppolo in the loop on the team’s plans, eventually letting him know that he was their guy moving forward.

The 49ers at least talked about going after Tom Brady. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

In hindsight, Brady on the Niners is an intriguing possibility, and not just because the quarterback grew up as a fan of the team in nearby San Mateo. The Niners reached the Super Bowl last season with Garoppolo under center, and figure to enter next season as NFC West favorites thanks to a strong defense and run game.

Even with star tight end George Kittle, the Niners probably don’t quite match the passing weapons the Bucs offered Brady, but it’s hard not to see them as the stronger team overall when ignoring the quarterback position.

Garropolo was solid enough last season, throwing for 3,978 yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Maybe Brady would be better, though it’s not hard to see why the Niners want to give another season to a quarterback that came with a high price rather than roll the dice on a 42-year-old quarterback.

