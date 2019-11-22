Tom Brady said personnel decisions, including Antonio Brown, aren’t up to him

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reportedly disagreed with the team’s decision to cut Antonio Brown on Sept. 20. Brady, though, has never stated that publicly.

During his weekly Westwood One Radio appearance Thursday, Brady wouldn’t campaign for the receiver’s return.

Former Patriots tight end Christian Fauria, now of WEEI, reported earlier Thursday that the team has “kicked the tires” on a Brown reunion. A report from Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com later Thursday refuted the Patriots have interest in Brown.

Brady wasn’t biting when asked about a possible Brown return this season.

“I don’t think those decisions, honestly, are up to me,” Brady said on Westwood One, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI. “They are not up to me when we cut players or sign players. I think the people in the personnel department decide those things. My job is to play quarterback, and that is what I’m trying to do as well as I possibly can.”