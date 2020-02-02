The football world will wait with bated breath while Tom Brady's future gets determined. Until then we will be left trying to figure out the ramifications of various rumors.

On Super Bowl Sunday two updates from Brady mania dropped. One involves the New England Patriots being willing to pay "in excess of $30 million per year" to keep him in Foxborough.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that the Patriots are intent on keeping Brady, which is the obvious part. The number involved is eye-popping, even for arguably the greatest quarterback ever.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rapoport mentioned the Los Angeles Chargers as a team expected to go after Brady. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to pursue Brady.

Bears fans would likely prefer their team be named in connection with Brady, but Brady's free agency will affect the Bears simply because of what he can do to the quarterback market. If Brady goes to the Raiders, for example, Derek Carr could become available.

Carr signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension with the Raiders before the 2017 season. That deal has three years left on it.

Would the Bears be interested in adding Carr and all that money to their cap? He might not be the first quarterback to come to mind, but it sounds like the Bears are going to be in the market for a quarterback, whether via the draft, trade or free agency.

The Bears may or may not go after Brady and Brady may or may not be interested in joining the Bears, but he is likely to affect the Bears' offseason via a domino effect either way.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

New Tom Brady rumors could affect the Bears' quarterback options originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago