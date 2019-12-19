Tom Brady will be rooting for Mitch Trubisky in Week 16 vs. Chiefs

Sunday night's Week 16 game between the Bears and Chiefs lost a lot of juice with Chicago's loss to the Packers last week, but it isn't a meaningless game. At least, not for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

If the Patriots take care of business against the Bills on Saturday, and the Bears manage to upset Kansas City on the road Sunday night, New England will clinch a first-round bye in the 2019 playoffs.

If the Patriots beat the Bills Saturday, they will be rooting hard for the Bears to beat the Chiefs on SNF (at Chicago).



This would clinch the No. 2 seed and allow the Patriots to rest Edelman and any other injured player for Week 17. pic.twitter.com/7OExSNC5k6



This isn't great news for Chicago's defense, who even in an ordinary game against Patrick Mahomes would face a nearly impossible challenge to slow the Chiefs' offense. With so much on the line in Week 16, expect Mahomes to have even more zip on his fastball.

In 12 starts this season, Mahomes has thrown for 3,606 yards, 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions. By comparison, Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky has thrown for nearly 1,000 fewer yards, six fewer touchdowns and six more interceptions in 13 starts.

The Mahomes vs. Trubisky narrative will be the game's biggest magnet, but the real focus should be on how critically impactful a Bears' win will be on the AFC playoff picture.

