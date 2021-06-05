Tom Brady rookie card sells for world record $3.1 million at public auction

If you have some Tom Brady rookie cards lying around, it might be time to unearth them.

For the second time in two months, a Brady rookie card sold at auction early Saturday morning and set a record for the highest price tag ever for a football card at a public auction. This time, the card sold for $3,107,372 million in the Lelands Mid-Spring Classic Auction.

That surpassed the previous record of $2.25 million which was set in April when the same version of the Brady rookie card sold to an undisclosed buyer.

The card is a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket card that was graded higher than the one that sold in April. The record-breaking card sold Friday was rated a "Mint 9" by Beckett Grading Services and there are only seven such versions of the Brady rookie graded at that level in existence. There are no cards of this Brady rookie that are graded higher.

There were 32 bids after the auction opened at $750,000.

Sold last night via @Lelandsdotcom for $3,107,372...the most ever paid for a football card. pic.twitter.com/876MpMI8t9 — Sports Collectors Daily (@SportsCollector) June 5, 2021

The card features an autograph and shows Brady dropping back to pass in his New England Patriots uniform. Brady played for the team from 2000-19 and signed with Tampa Bay last offseason, where he led the Bucs to a victory in Super Bowl 55.

Another Brady piece sold for an eye-catching figure in the same auction, with the football thrown of Brady's first-ever touchdown pass going for $428,841.60. There were 33 bids and the auction opened at $75,000.

The pass came on October 14, 2001, when Brady hit Terry Glenn with a 21-yard strike in an eventual 29-26 Patriots victory against the San Diego Chargers at Foxboro Stadium.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tom Brady rookie card sells for record $3.1 million