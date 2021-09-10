Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski together again for Buccaneers touchdown

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Bad Boys if there were a pair.

It took to all of the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium in the NFL opener Thursday for Brady to find the tight end for 6 points as Tampa Bay took a 14-7 lead over the Dallas Cowboys.

And the play concluded as so many have before with the patented Gronk Spike.

Gronkowski’s TD reception was off his third target of the game and all were good for completions.