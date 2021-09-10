Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski have third-most TD connections in history

Rob Gronkowski still has his patented touchdown spike. He’s gotten to do it twice tonight.

The tight end has five catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns from Tom Brady. His touchdowns have covered 2 and 11 yards.

Brady and Gronkowski now have 86 touchdown connections, surpassing Steve Young and Jerry Rice (85) for the third-most regular-season touchdown connections in NFL history.

Gronkowski’s latest touchdown came with 6:23 remaining in the third quarter and put the Bucs up 28-19. It came on third-and-six and completed a four-play, 35-yard drive after Carlton Davis picked off Dak Prescott on a pass that went through the hands of CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb has five catches for 67 yards and a touchdown but also has three drops.

