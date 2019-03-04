Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski star in behind-the-scenes video of 'NFL 100' commercial originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

New England Patriots fans will remember Super Bowl LIII as one of the greatest days in franchise history, but there also was one specific commercial that should stand the test of time.

The "NFL 100" commercial arguably was the most memorable Super Bowl LIII ad thanks to all the cameos from past and present players.

One of the players that took part in the commercial was Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, and in the NFL's behind-the-scenes video of the filming of the commercial, the 41-year-old legend provides plenty of laughs. The star of the behind-the-scenes video, however, is Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who had no problem breaking multiple chairs and flipping over a table during filming.

Check out the hilarious scenes in the video below (skip to the 12:20 mark for the Patriots parts):

The NFL is going to celebrate its 100th anniversary during the 2019 season, so the history of the game will be a prime focus throughout the year. No player or team has dominated the sport's recent history like Brady and the Patriots, who will be aiming for a record seventh Super Bowl championship beginning in September.

