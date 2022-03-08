Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski share a hilarious Wes Welker story

For former New England Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker, a shot of Jack Daniels got him ready to go during a late-season game in 2010.

Quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski told the story during a Q-and-A for Autograph NFTs.

The Patriots visited the Chicago Bears in December 2010. With 30 mile an hour winds and a windchill of 9° at opening kickoff, Welker was having a hard time getting warm. He took the shot to warm up a bit, as the Patriots were able to defeat the Bears by a 36-7 score. In doing so, they were able to clinch a playoff berth that year. Gronkowski joined in the fun as well, as transcribed by Chris Mason of MassLive.com.

“I do remember Wes Welker taking a shot of, I think, Jack Daniels before the game too because he was trying to warm up,” Brady said. “He’s like, ‘TB, come on get a shot!’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not taking a shot before the game.’ Because Wes was so old school. He was like, ‘I’ve gotta take it!’ And he did. He went out there and was wearing no sleeves. He was so fired up for the game. It was hilarious.”

Gronkowski was also able to confirm the story.

“He did. He did rip a shot. And it was Jack Daniels,” Gronkowski said. “What a maniac. I love him.”

Welker caught eight passes for 115 yards in the victory. The win over Chicago gave the Patriots their fifth win in a row, and they would win the final three games of the regular season. The Patriots would finish that season with a 14-2 record, while Welker would finish with 848 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

