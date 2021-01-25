Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski recreate classic video as Bucs head to Super Bowl

Brady, Gronk recreate classic video as ex-Pats head to Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New team. New conference. Same results.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski punched their ticket to another Super Bowl on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers edged the Green Bay Packers 31-26 at Lambeau Field.

It's the duo's first trip to the Super Bowl since ... two years ago, when their New England Patriots upset the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2018 AFC Championship Game.

Remember Brady's Instagram post celebrating that victory? He and Gronk leaving Arrowhead Stadium and the tight end giving a little shrug as P. Diddy's "Bad Boys For Life" came on in the background?

No time like the present to run it back.

Unless you're a Packers fan or Bill Belichick, that's a pretty awesome video.

Brady has the chance to become the first quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl in both conferences as he prepares for his NFL-record 10th championship game. Gronk is headed to *only* his sixth Super Bowl, but he's probably glad he listened to his former QB's pleas this offseason to come join him in Tampa Bay.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will clash with Brady's Bucs in Super Bowl LV, which will be the first in NFL history played in the home team's stadium.