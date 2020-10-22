Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski read mean tweets in goofy video

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski read mean tweets in goofy video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Now that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are settled in down in Tampa Bay, the former New England Patriots decided to catch up on what the Internet has been saying about them over the last few weeks.

The duo teamed up for another episode of "Tommy and Gronky" on the Buccaneers Twitter account and read off some mean tweets.

Check out the video below:

We warned them not to look at the comment section!



Tommy & Gronky are reading... 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐬 😡 pic.twitter.com/SsWlmyj1WV — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 22, 2020

Sure, it may be a cringe-worthy watch for Patriots fans, but Brady getting burned for his golf game is pretty funny.

Coming off an impressive win over the Green Bay Packers, Brady and Gronkowski will look to carry their momentum into Sunday's Buccaneers-Raiders matchup.