The Buccaneers practiced without their two biggest offseason acquisitions on Wednesday, but both players were back on the field Thursday.

Quarterback Tom Brady‘s return was not a great surprise. He was not listed with an injury and was taking a rest day to start off the practice week.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski was missing because of a right shoulder injury. It’s something that he’s been playing through and it seems likely he’ll continue to do that after getting in a limited practice Thursday.

There were a couple of negative changes to the injury report as well. Cornerback Carlton Davis was added to the report as a limited participant with a knee injury and safety Andrew Adams sat out with a hamstring injury after a limited practice on Wednesday.

Friday will bring injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Raiders. That game moved from Sunday night to Sunday afternoon as the league moved to ensure there will be a night game while the Raiders deal with COVID-19 issues stemming from right tackle Trent Brown‘s positive test.

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski practice on Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk