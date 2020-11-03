Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski pass Steve Young, Jerry Rice

It was only their third touchdown as members of the Buccaneers. But it was the 93rd during their total time together, and it moved them into second place, all time.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski connected on a third-quarter touchdown, their 93rd such scoring play. It moved Brady and Gronk past 49ers quarterback Steve Young and 49ers receiver Jerry Rice for second all time.

Brady and Gronk still have work to do to be the best ever; Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and Colts receiver Marvin Harrison have connected for 114 touchdown passes.

The touchdown pass also tied Brady with Saints quarterback Drew Brees for 560 career regular-season touchdown passes, the most in league history. They meet on Sunday night in Tampa Bay.

