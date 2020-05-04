Who decided Tom Brady gets to have all the trademark fun?

The 42-year-old quarterback (specifically, the agency that represents him) already has filed three trademark applications since leaving the New England Patriots to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers: "TB x TB," "Tampa Brady" and "Tompa Bay."

But Rob Gronkowski since has joined his fellow ex-Patriot in Tampa Bay -- leading two intrepid individuals to apply for a trademark that's next-level cringeworthy.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, there are currently two active trademark applications for "Tompa Bay Gronkaneers." Seriously.

Gronkaneers

Here's the odd part, though: Neither trademark appears to be associated with Gronk or Brady.

The first is tied to Texas native Patrick Friedli for the purpose of "Entertainment in the nature of football games ... (and) fantasy football leagues."

So, maybe this guy just really wants to name his fantasy team the "Tompa Bay Gronkaneers" ... and doesn't want anyone else to?

The second is more understandable: North Carolina native Michael Ratigan applied for the trademark to use the phrase on merchandise and apparel.

In any case, these two were quick on the trigger: Both filed their applications on April 22, the day after the Patriots traded Gronk to the Bucs.

Both applications are "live" as of this writing, but we can't imagine them making much headway unless Friedli or Ratigan have a connection to Brady or Gronkowski that we don't know about.

As for the Bucs? They're doing just fine marketing their two newest players.

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski inspire latest cringeworthy trademark filing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston