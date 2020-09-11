Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski take 'friendship test' in goofy new video

Brady and Gronk take 'friendship test' in goofy new video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have unmatched chemistry off the field as well as on it.

The duo spent eight years as teammates on the New England Patriots, and now they're spending time together down in Florida on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In a humorous video posted by the Buccaneers Twitter account on Thursday, Brady and Gronk showed their connection extends beyond the gridiron. The ex-Pats quarterback and tight end took the "friendship test" and (mostly) passed with flying colors.

From Gronk's favorite thing to wear to Brady's favorite Super Bowl ring, here's how they fared . . .

Watch below:

"Does that prove our kinship or what?"



Tommy & Gronky take the friendship test 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GcqjSRQ87b — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 10, 2020

Not too shabby. But Green Day, Gronk? Really?

Brady and Gronkowski will take the field in Bucs uniforms for the first time when Tampa visits the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.