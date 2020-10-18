How Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski fared in Buccaneers' Week 6 win vs. Packers

Brady, Gronkowski star in Buccaneers' blowout win over Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell into an early 10-0 hole in Sunday's much-anticipated Week 6 showdown against the Green Bay Packers and appeared headed for another disappointing loss.

But the game changed in a dramatic way during the second quarter when the Bucs outscored the visitors 28-0 en route to an emphatic 38-10 win over Aaron Rodgers and the previously unbeaten Packers.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave his fourth multi-touchdown performance of the 2020 season. He completed 17 of 27 pass attempts for 166 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

His first touchdown pass came in the second quarter on a 7-yard completion to Bucs wide receiver Tyler Johnson.

The Buccaneers capped off a dominant second quarter when Brady found tight end Rob Gronkowski for a 12-yard touchdown.

It was the first touchdown connection between Brady and Gronkowski since they arrived in Tampa Bay during the offseason.

Gronkowski tallied five receptions for a season-high 78 receiving yards versus the Packers, including this 31-yard reception on a perfect throw by Brady in the third quarter.

Tampa Bay moved into Green Bay territory on this catch and ended the drive with a field goal to go up 31-10 in the third quarter.

The Bucs improved to 4-2 with the win, which moves them into first place in the NFC South division over the New Orleans Saints (who had a Week 6 bye).