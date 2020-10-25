How Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski fared in Bucs' Week 7 win vs. Raiders

Brady passes Brees atop career TD list in Bucs' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The contrast is hard to ignore, even if most Patriots fans might not want to hear it.

Both the Patriots and Buccaneers were playing during the late Sunday afternoon window - and the last two Patriots starting quarterbacks had very different days.

Cam Newton and the New England offense was self-destructing, with the new Pats starter getting benched after a 98-yard, three-interception performance against the 49ers -- but the man he replaced kept on writing his name in the NFL record books.

Tom Brady threw four touchdowns and added another on the ground in the Buccaneers' 45-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Brady's fourth touchdown pass of the game was the 559th of his regular-season career, passing Drew Brees for the most in NFL history.

Brady started his day with something he's done many, many times before in his storied career: a 1-yard touchdown run

Speaking of things Brady has done many times in his career, what about throwing touchdowns to Rob Gronkowski?

Sunday's touchdown pass to Gronk was the 92nd all-time scoring strike from Brady to his long-time tight end, tying Steve Young and Jerry Rice for the second-most in NFL history.

If Brady-to-Gronk is a tried and true recipe for success, Brady's best throw of the game -- and potentially the season -- went to one of his newest targets: Scotty Miller. This perfectly thrown 33-yard touchdown pass gave Tampa a 21-10 lead at the half.

But Brady wasn't done there, tying Brees on the all-time TD list with a 4-yard strike to Chris Godwin and then passing Brees with a 1-yard pass to Tyler Johnson.

.@TomBrady takes the all-time lead in passing TDs with this toss to Tyler Johnson! #GoBucs



📺: #TBvsLV on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/nCwBl54Akc pic.twitter.com/1GARY3ikVs — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2020

After a slow start with the Tampa offense, Brady is now firing on all cylinders -- and that's even before adding Antonio Brown into the mix. In Brady's first two games with the Bucs, he threw three touchdowns and three interceptions -- but in the last five games, the GOAT has tossed 14 touchdowns and only thrown one pick, with Tampa scoring at least 38 points in three of those games.

Tampa Bay now leads the NFC South with a 5-2 record, and the Bucs' +80 point differential is the best in the NFL.