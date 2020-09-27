How Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski fared in Bucs' Week 3 game vs. Broncos

How Brady, Gronk fared in Bucs' win over Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made quick work of the Denver Broncos on Sunday, cruising to a 28-10 victory.

That makes two straight wins for the Bucs after starting off the season with a rough loss to the New Orleans Saints. Brady and Gronk both enjoyed their best performances so far with their new team in Week 3.

Here's a look at how the former New England Patriots fared vs. Denver, along with highlights:

Tom Brady

Brady connects with Godwin on a TD early in the 1st quarter

Evans gets in on the action in the 2nd

Pretty throw and catch from Brady to Howard

Another short TD to Evans

Brady looked like... well, Tom Brady throughout this game. Unlike last week's win over the Carolina Panthers, the ex-Pats QB was able to rely on his wide receivers. The return of Chris Godwin certainly didn't hurt either.

Brady's final stat line: 25/38, 297 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Rob Gronkowski

Gronk comes oh so close to first Tampa TD

Gronk shows he still has some juice left in the legs, gets separation for a redzone look but he was just barely out of bounds.pic.twitter.com/ygn0RsPLUk — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 27, 2020

Gronkowski was inches away from coming down with his first Buccaneers touchdown, but that'll have to wait at least another week. On the bright side, this was by far Gronk's most productive day as a pass-catching tight end in Tampa Bay. The Brady-Gronk chemistry New Englanders are so familiar with appears to slowly but surely be coming to the forefront.

Gronk's final stat line: 6 receptions, 48 yards

Next up for the Buccaneers (2-1) is a Week 4 meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers.