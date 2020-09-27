How Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski fared in Bucs' Week 3 game vs. Broncos

How Brady, Gronk fared in Bucs' win over Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made quick work of the Denver Broncos on Sunday, cruising to a 28-10 victory.
That makes two straight wins for the Bucs after starting off the season with a rough loss to the New Orleans Saints. Brady and Gronk both enjoyed their best performances so far with their new team in Week 3.
Here's a look at how the former New England Patriots fared vs. Denver, along with highlights:
Tom Brady
Brady connects with Godwin on a TD early in the 1st quarter
#1Fo with the score 🙌— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 27, 2020
📺: #TBvsDEN on FOX
📲: Bucs app pic.twitter.com/s3GoOgAH2n
Evans gets in on the action in the 2nd
.@TomBrady to @MikeEvans13_ for the quick toss TD! #GoBucs— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2020
📺: #TBvsDEN on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/xcinwkkjUL pic.twitter.com/F73wy6qJHr
Pretty throw and catch from Brady to Howard
Unreal completion from @TomBrady to OJ Howard 😱 #GoBucs— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2020
📺: #TBvsDEN on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/xcinwkkjUL pic.twitter.com/xvOgS1RDG1
Another short TD to Evans
Brady to Evans x2. #GoBucs— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2020
📺: #TBvsDEN on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/xcinwkkjUL pic.twitter.com/O8w81fNd5l
Brady looked like... well, Tom Brady throughout this game. Unlike last week's win over the Carolina Panthers, the ex-Pats QB was able to rely on his wide receivers. The return of Chris Godwin certainly didn't hurt either.
Brady's final stat line: 25/38, 297 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Rob Gronkowski
Gronk comes oh so close to first Tampa TD
Gronk shows he still has some juice left in the legs, gets separation for a redzone look but he was just barely out of bounds.pic.twitter.com/ygn0RsPLUk— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 27, 2020
Gronkowski was inches away from coming down with his first Buccaneers touchdown, but that'll have to wait at least another week. On the bright side, this was by far Gronk's most productive day as a pass-catching tight end in Tampa Bay. The Brady-Gronk chemistry New Englanders are so familiar with appears to slowly but surely be coming to the forefront.
Gronk's final stat line: 6 receptions, 48 yards
Next up for the Buccaneers (2-1) is a Week 4 meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers.