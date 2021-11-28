How Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski fared in Bucs' win over Colts

Highlights: Brady comes up clutch in Bucs' thrilling win over Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Death, taxes and Tom Brady leading game-winning drives in the fourth quarter.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailed the Indianapolis Colts by 10 points at halftime on Sunday but rallied to take a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter.

A Jonathan Taylor rushing touchdown tied the score with 3:29 to play -- which was way too much time for Brady, who marched the Bucs on a 75-yard drive that Leonard Fournette capped off with a 28-yard run to seal Tampa Bay's 38-31 victory.

If you're scoring at home, Brady now has 51 game-winning drives in his NFL career, passing Ben Roethlisberger for the most among any active quarterback and trailing only Peyton Manning (54) and Drew Brees (53).

Brady failed to throw multiple touchdown passes for the first time since Week 4 against the New England Patriots, but he did enough to help Tampa Bay improve to 8-3 on the season while playing in a hostile environment.

They've had some battles here and at the old RCA Dome...

Brady's stat line: 25 for 34 (73.5%), 226 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 88.6 passer rating

Here are some of Brady's notable plays from Sunday's game:

The 44-year-old's lone touchdown pass came to running back Leonard Fournette on a four-yard flat route with two minutes to go in the second quarter:

Fournette was a monster in this one, racking up 100 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 17 carries.

LENNY, ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! 😱



LENNY, ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!

Ex-Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski also turned in his best game of the season, racking up a team-high seven catches for 123 yards on 10 targets. His biggest gain of the day was vintage Gronk, as the tight end bowled over a Colts defender en route to a 32-yard gain.

Brady's lone interception of the game came early in the second quarter on a deep pass intended for Scotty Miller that was tracked down by Isaiah Rodgers.

The Colts actually had a chance to tie the score after Fournette's late touchdown thanks to a great kick return from Rogers, but Tampa Bay cornerback Pierre Desir intercepted Carson Wentz on the final play to clinch the victory.

Isaiah Rodgers with a HUGE return!



The Bucs have life!

November 28, 2021

It came down to the last play... The Bucs survive in Indy. November 28, 2021

Brady and the Bucs will take on the NFC South foe Atlanta Falcons next Sunday.