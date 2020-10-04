How Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski fared in Bucs' Week 4 win over Chargers

Brady hits several milestones in Bucs' epic comeback vs. Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady turned back the clock against 22-year-old Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The 43-year-old quarterback racked up 369 passing yards and a season-high five touchdown passes to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 38-31 victory over the Chargers at Raymond James Stadium.

Brady helped the Bucs complete their second-biggest comeback in franchise history, as Tampa Bay rallied from a 17-point first-half deficit to earn their third consecutive win and improve to 3-1.

Here's a look at Brady's impressive stat line vs. the Chargers:

30-of-46, 369 passing yards, five touchdowns, one interception

Brady's afternoon got off to a rough start, as the former New England Patriots quarterback threw his fourth pick-six in his last six games in the first quarter.

Tom Brady throws his fourth pick-six in the last six games 😯



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/vLXtLx26eW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 4, 2020

Tom Brady just threw a 78-yard pick-six to the Chargers' Michael Davis, his second one thrown this season. Through 4 games, that already ties Brady's career-high for pick-sixes in a season, most recently hit in 2015.#LACvsTB — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 4, 2020

Brady found his groove late in the first, half, however, connecting with Mike Evans on his second TD pass of the day with 22 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

The six-time Super Bowl champion then played one of his best 30-minute stretches in recent history by carving up the Chargers' secondary in the second half.

Tom Brady, at 43 years old, just put together a second-half performance that included 15 of 17 completions for 263 yards, 3 touchdowns and 0 INT. That’s a perfect passer rating of 158.3. Still got it. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 4, 2020

That vintage Brady effort included three TDs: a dime to tight end O.J. Howard, a strike to wide receiver Scotty Miller and a flip to rookie running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the flat.

Ex-Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski only caught one of Brady's 30 completions, but it was a beauty: a contested, 29-yard grab on a seam route in the fourth quarter.

Brady finished the day with five TD passes to five different receivers -- a feat he had never accomplished in New England.

Tom Brady has thrown 5 touchdowns to 5 different receivers today, the first time he's done that in a game in his career.



Brady (43) is the oldest player in NFL history to throw 5 Pass TD in a game. He surpasses Warren Moon, who did it at the age of 40 years, 342 days. pic.twitter.com/WsfJHUrEns — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 4, 2020

Brady also broke a few other records in this contest -- including one of his own.

43-year-old Tom Brady has set the all-time NFL record as the oldest player to have 3+ pass TD in back-to-back games.



He breaks the record previously held by ... Tom Brady, who had also done so at age 41 in Weeks 4-5, 2018 🐐 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 4, 2020

Tom Brady matches a Bucs team record with five TD passes in a game -- it's been done before by Jameis Winston, Brad Johnson, Josh Freeman, Steve DeBerg. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 4, 2020

As for 22-year-old Justin Herbert, who is nearly 21 years Brady's junior? The rookie Chargers QB held his own with 290 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception -- but the GOAT is the GOAT for a reason.