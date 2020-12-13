How Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski fared in Bucs' Week 14 game vs. Vikings

Brady's bounce-back game highlighted by 48-yard bomb for TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Canceled golf outings notwithstanding, it looks like the bye week did Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers some good.

The Bucs cruised to a 26-14 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, improving to 8-5 after going 1-3 prior to their Week 13 bye.

Brady, who had thrown eight interceptions in his previous three games, was efficient with a relatively light workload in Week 14, completing 65.2 percent of his 23 pass attempts.

Here's Brady's final Week 14 stat line in Tampa Bay's victory:

Week 14: 15 for 23, 196 yards, two touchdown passes, zero interceptions, 120.9 passer rating.

Brady started off a bit slow, overthrowing a wide-open Chris Godwin in the first quarter. But the 43-year-old bounced back with his best throw of the day: a 48-yard bomb to wide receiver Scotty Miller in the second quarter for Tampa Bay's first touchdown.

Brady came out firing in the second half, dropping a perfect ball to Mike Evans on the left sideline before finding his favorite former New England Patriots tight end, Rob Gronkowski, for a two-yard touchdown pass.

Gronkowski, whose lone catch was the TD snag, now has five scores in his last eight games after going scoreless in his first five Bucs games.

Ex-Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown, meanwhile, led Tampa Bay with five catches for 49 yards on five targets and has caught at least five passes in three of his five games with the Bucs this season.

Sunday's win was critical for Tampa Bay's playoff hopes, as the team is in sole possession of the second NFC Wild Card spot at 8-5.

Brady and the Bucs visit the Falcons in Week 15 as they aim to close out the season strong after a rocky four-week stretch.