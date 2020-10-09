How Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski fared in Bucs' Week 5 loss to Bears

How Brady, Gronk fared in Bucs' tough loss to Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Spoiler alert: Tom Brady isn't winning NFC Offensive Player of the Week again.

After shredding the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, the Buccaneers quarterback found a much greater challenge Thursday night in the Chicago Bears, passing for 253 yards while taking three sacks in Tampa Bay's 20-19 loss.

Brady made a handful of nice plays against Chicago's stout defense and had a chance to lead the Bucs on a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter, but failed in rather surprising fashion.

More on that later. First, here's a look at the former New England Patriots quarterback's stat line vs. Chicago:

21-of-45, 253 passing yards, one touchdown, zero interceptions

Brady spread the ball around again in this one, completing a pass to eight different receivers. Here's a bullet he threw to rookie Tyler Johnson in the first quarter:

Tampa Bay had a 13-0 lead by the second quarter thanks in part to Brady's touchdown strike to Mike Evans, who now has six touchdown receptions through five games.

But Brady's best play of the day may have been this scramble-and-throw to tight end Cameron Brate for a big gain in the third quarter:

Yes, Brady got Rob Gronkowski involved, too. The ex-Patriots tight end caught three passes on six targets for a season-high 52 yards, including this 23-yard pickup in the fourth quarter:

About that failed game-winning drive, though... The 43-year-old QB took the field on his own 25-yard line with 1:13 remaining in regulation and the Bucs trailing by one.

After picking up one first down, Brady threw an incomplete pass on 4th-and-6 with 33 seconds left -- and didn't seem to realize his drive had just ended.

Tom Brady seemed to think that 4th down play was 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/SHVbMrG3Ma — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 9, 2020

Sorry, Tom. Your team now has three wins, not four.

Brady and the 3-2 Bucs get a marquee matchup with Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers next Sunday at home.