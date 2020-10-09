How Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski fared in Bucs' Week 5 loss to Bears

How Brady, Gronk fared in Bucs' tough loss to Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Spoiler alert: Tom Brady isn't winning NFC Offensive Player of the Week again.
After shredding the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, the Buccaneers quarterback found a much greater challenge Thursday night in the Chicago Bears, passing for 253 yards while taking three sacks in Tampa Bay's 20-19 loss.
Brady made a handful of nice plays against Chicago's stout defense and had a chance to lead the Bucs on a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter, but failed in rather surprising fashion.
More on that later. First, here's a look at the former New England Patriots quarterback's stat line vs. Chicago:
21-of-45, 253 passing yards, one touchdown, zero interceptions
Brady spread the ball around again in this one, completing a pass to eight different receivers. Here's a bullet he threw to rookie Tyler Johnson in the first quarter:
Tyler Johnson making noise with his second career catch. #GoBucs— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2020
Tampa Bay had a 13-0 lead by the second quarter thanks in part to Brady's touchdown strike to Mike Evans, who now has six touchdown receptions through five games.
1️⃣2️⃣ ➡️ 1️⃣3️⃣@MikeEvans13_ has a TD in every game this season. #GoBucs— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2020
But Brady's best play of the day may have been this scramble-and-throw to tight end Cameron Brate for a big gain in the third quarter:
Tom looking shifty in the pocket. #GoBucs— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2020
Yes, Brady got Rob Gronkowski involved, too. The ex-Patriots tight end caught three passes on six targets for a season-high 52 yards, including this 23-yard pickup in the fourth quarter:
Gronk is rumblin' into Chicago territory. @RobGronkowski #GoBucs— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2020
About that failed game-winning drive, though... The 43-year-old QB took the field on his own 25-yard line with 1:13 remaining in regulation and the Bucs trailing by one.
After picking up one first down, Brady threw an incomplete pass on 4th-and-6 with 33 seconds left -- and didn't seem to realize his drive had just ended.
Tom Brady seemed to think that 4th down play was 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/SHVbMrG3Ma— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 9, 2020
Sorry, Tom. Your team now has three wins, not four.
Brady and the 3-2 Bucs get a marquee matchup with Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers next Sunday at home.