How Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski fared in Bucs' win over Giants

Tom Brady, Bucs made more NFL history in bounce-back win vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Order has been restored in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' universe.

After back-to-back losses to the New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team, Tom Brady and the Bucs scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to cruise to a 30-10 win over the New York Giants on "Monday Night Football."

Brady wasn't stellar Monday night, but the 44-year-old quarterback made more than enough plays to win against the team he enjoys beating most in the NFL. Here's Brady's final stat line on the night:

30 for 46 (65.2%), 307 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 89.7 passer rating; 1 rush, 10 yards

More on that 10-yard rush in a moment. But first, another milestone for the former New England Patriots quarterback, who topped 3,000 passing yards in a season for the 18th time, passing Brett Favre for the most in NFL history.

Averaging an NFL-best 317.7 yards per game, Brady is on pace to throw for 5,083 yards, which would be the second-highest total of his 21-year NFL career (behind his 2011 season).

Helping Brady's cause was the return of tight end Rob Gronkowski, who caught six passes for 71 yards in just his second game since Week 3 and moved up the all-time tight end receiving yards list in the process.

Returning to the @Buccaneers lineup and picking up 71 yards receiving as part of their 30-10 victory over the Giants on Monday night, Rob Gronkowski has moved ahead of a couple players on this list of notably productive tight ends in NFL history pic.twitter.com/JJTSh4SZ7Y — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) November 23, 2021

Let's check out some of Brady and the Bucs' best moments from the 30-10 victory, which moved Tampa Bay to 7-3.

The Bucs opened the scoring in the first quarter when Brady found wide receiver Chris Godwin for a 13-yard touchdown:

Here's the play that had everyone buzzing: Facing a third-and-4 in the second quarter, Brady galloped for a 10-yard run to pick up the first down.

Brady threw his eighth interception of the season in the second quarter, but this one was on Mike Evans, who whiffed on catching a Brady screen pass:

Evans redeemed himself, though: The wide receiver caught a 5-yard strike from Brady in the third quarter to become Tampa Bay's franchise leader in touchdown receptions with 72.

The Bucs travel to Indianapolis next weekend to face Jonathan Taylor and the Colts, who just routed the Buffalo Bills 41-15.