Tom Brady on Rob Gronkowski: Emotions got best of him

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was hopeful the NFL wouldn’t suspend tight end Rob Gronkowski. But no such luck, as Brady likely suspected before the NFL’s announcement that Gronkowski will sit for Monday night’s game against the Dolphins.

“Yeah, it happened on the last pass play of the game, and it’s an emotional game and the emotions got the best of Rob,” Brady told Westwood One Radio on Monday night. “I’m disappointed that he won’t be out there with us on Monday night. I think he is appealing it, but we will see how that goes. You know, I support Rob. I love Rob. He’s been such a great supporter of mine. He knows I’m always here for him.”

Gronkowski’s late hit on Tre'Davious White came after the Bills cornerback intercepted Brady and sent White into concussion protocol. Officials penalized Gronkowski but didn’t eject him.

Gronkowski’s illegal hit overshadowed his best game of the year when he made nine catches for 147 yards. For the season, he has 55 catches for 849 yards and seven touchdowns.

“We’ll try to put together the best plan we can,” Brady said. “We’ll see how well it goes. Other guys are going to have to step in and do that spot. We’re going to have to do it well. It’s going to be a tough game anyway. We’re going to do the best we can do.”