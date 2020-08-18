Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski had unmatched chemistry during their time together in New England, and it certainly appears they've brought it with them to Tampa Bay.

During Buccaneers practice on Tuesday, Brady and Gronkowski connected for a big play that should strike fear in the rest of the league. Brady tossed a perfectly-placed pass to Gronk, who racked up some yards after the catch.

Check out the play below:

The big hit on Gronkowski by safety Mike Edwards probably isn't what Bucs fans wanted to see. But otherwise, they have to feel pretty excited about the Brady-Gronk connection in 2020.

Brady and Gronk connected for 7,786 yards and 78 touchdowns during their Patriots tenure, and it looks like there's a lot more where that came from.

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski connect on deep pass at Bucs training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston