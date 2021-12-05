Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have connected for a second touchdown today, giving the Bucs a 27-17 lead.

It was the 89th regular-season touchdown the two have connected on, giving them second place in NFL history all time. Brady and Gronkowski went into the day one behind Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates on the all-time list.

The Bucs’ duo now trails only Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison, who connected for 112 regular-season touchdowns.

Gronkowski has only two catches, both for touchdowns, going for 27 and 11 yards.

Brady is 31-of-41 for 292 yards with four touchdowns and a pick-six.

Leonard Fournette and Cameron Brate have the other two scores.

Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski connect for 89th career touchdown, second in NFL history originally appeared on Pro Football Talk