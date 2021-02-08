Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski connect for their second touchdown of Super Bowl LV

Playing in Super Bowls is not a new experience for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. And as the first half winds down, the two have connected for a pair of touchdowns to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 14-3 lead.

Their second touchdown came just after an offsides penalty gave the Buccaneers a fresh set of downs, allowing them to take a field goal off the board and put the offense back on the field. Brady went right to work, retreating into the pocket after carrying out a play-action fake. After scanning the secondary, he found his old friend along the right side for the game’s second touchdown:

What you see on that play, and on this end zone angle, is how Brady again is able to manipulate defenders in the secondary and create space for his target. Brady opens to his left, freezing the defense, before coming late to his right to find Gronkowski:

O 2° Touchdown de @RobGronkowski por outro ângulo! O Tight End está PEGANDO FOGO NO #SUPERBOWL! 🔥🔥🔥 #NFLBrasil pic.twitter.com/8evGXK1qQ0 — NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) February 8, 2021

It is certainly early, but Brady and Gronkowski look in good form as halftime approaches.