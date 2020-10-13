Tom Brady roasts self in congratulatory tweet for LeBron James

Tom Brady — or whoever runs his social media — is generally good at Twitter.

Monday was no exception.

A day after LeBron James claimed his fourth NBA championship, Brady shouted out his NBA contemporary on Twitter. He managed to roast himself at the same time.

Congrats to my brother @KingJames on winning his 4th championship. Not bad for a washed up old guy! pic.twitter.com/mm0fylMbS7 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 12, 2020

Tom Brady’s stunning gaffe

In case you insulated yourself from all things NFL in Week 5, Brady started the football week with a stunning gaffe in Thursday’s loss to the Chicago Bears.

With his Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing late in the fourth quarter, Brady appeared to think he had one more down than he did when the Bucs failed to convert on a game-ending fourth down.

As usual, Tom Brady is good at Twitter. (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

Brady declined to admit the mistake in the emotional aftermath of the loss. His gesture in the game told another story — and became an instant meme.

Tom Brady's mistake last night is going to give us one of the greatest memes ever after tonight! IYKYK! pic.twitter.com/GPFgbhqEVS — DJ Steph Floss (@djstephfloss) October 9, 2020

Regardless of whether Brady came up with the Tweet, it’s safe to assume he signed off on it and is able to have a laugh at his own expense.

When you have six Super Bowl rings — as James congratulated Brady on in 2016 — it’s easier to laugh off the mistakes.

